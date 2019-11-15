ETSU’s Varghese qualifies for cross country nationals

Tallahassee, Fla. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University junior Ben Varghese will be making a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Cross Country national championships after a fifth-place finish at Friday’s regional meet.

The Daniel Boone High School graduate made up significant ground over the second half of the 10K race at Apalachee Regional Park and finished in 30:12.5. As the third finisher not on a team that qualified, the Daniel Boone High School graduate was one of four individual qualifiers from the regional.

As a team, ETSU’s men finished 10th. Varghese, who was 19th at the 5,000-meter mark, had experienced an up and down campaign and said as much after Friday’s race.

“The races this season, with the exception of Virginia Tech, haven’t been what I expected but I had to keep trekking on,” said Varghese, who was third when ETSU hosted the Southern Conference championships two weeks ago.

“I just went out there today with the desire to get back on the national stage again and that’s what I executed. Survive and advance. Live to see another day.”

That other day will come Nov. 23 in Terre Haute, Ind. at the nationals. Varghese will enter knowing he bested his 2018 regional time by more than a minute. He was also fifth last year, in 31:20. Teammate Adam Bradtmueller, the team’s only senior in the scoring group of five, finished 28th in 31:14.9 and second on the team.

“Ben and Adam ran great races and I am proud of both of them,” Coach George Watts said. He said Varghese “ran as perfect a race as possible.”

Len Jeffers coached Varghese at Daniel Boone and said his repeat performance didn’t shock him despite Varghese’s struggles this year. “He’s so mentally tough that when it matters most he gets it together,” Jeffers said. “He was able to block out any negatives he may have experienced this year, stay focused on what was presently happening and just put together a great race.”

Also scoring for ETSU were Science Hill graduates Noah Charles and Malick Gemechu, and Matt Scarr. All are juniors. Charles was 57th in 31:52, Scarr 78th in 32:22 and Gemechu 97th in 32:47.

“We are close to really turning a corner and with the majority of the team returning I think we can get there. We were one guy away from potentially finishing sixth,” Watts said of his underclassmen-laden squad. “Adam’s performance was the best of his career and I’m happy he was able to finish off his college cross country career with two fine performances in the final two meets.”

Another local runner, Science Hill graduate Alex Crigger, runs for the University of Tennessee and was 18th overall, pacing the 12th-place Volunteers in 30:53.

Junior Heather Feuchtenberger (Elizabethton) led the women, who finished 23rd.