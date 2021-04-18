ETSU’s struggles continue as the Buccaneers drop Saturday’s twinbill

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU softball team saw its losing streak extend Saturday afternoon as the Buccaneers got swept in a doubleheader against Furman by a combined score of 8-1 at Betty Basler Field.

The Buccaneers were in a 1-1 deadlock for most of the first game until the Paladins tallied three runs in the top of the eighth. Redshirt senior pitcher Kelly Schmidt tossed a complete game, giving up four runs on 10 hits while striking out five. Senior first baseman Julia Fritz chalked up the lone run with her fourth homerun of the season.

Bucs drop a tough extra-inning battle against the Paladins. Game two coming up.#ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/51CbPLS8J3 — ETSU Softball (@ETSUSoftball) April 17, 2021

It didn’t get much better in the second game with the Buccaneers falling 4-0. Sophomore Allison Farr was in the circle for the Bucs, allowing four runs on one and two-third innings of action. Junior Taylor Boling closed out the game strong, giving up just two hits in five and one-third innings of work.

The sweep brings the Buccaneers SoCon record to 1-10, which is last in the conference. ETSU and Furman wrap up their series on Sunday.