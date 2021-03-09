ETSU’s struggles continue as Samford picks up the sweep over the Bucs

The Bulldogs swept the Buccaneers this season by a combined score of 6-2

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The skid continued for the ETSU volleyball team as they dropped their sixth-straight contest, falling 3-1 to Samford Monday night at Brooks Gym.

Buccaneers redshirt-senior middle blocker Sanne Maring led the squad with eight kills, while freshman rightside hitter Jenna Forster chalked up seven.

Samford junior Lauren Deaton leads the conference in kills per match and she continued her dominance as the junior racked up a match-high 16 kills along with 11 digs. Junior middle blocker Briana Holmes tallied 12 kills. The win marked Samford’s eighth-straight victory.

The Buccaneers try to end their losing streak when they host the Citadel on Sunday.