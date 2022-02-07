ETSU’s slow start dooms the Buccaneers against Samford

The Buccaneers trailed by 14 at halftime and ultimately dropped by 12

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team battled back in the second half against Samford, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs close out for a 73-61 victory Monday night at the Pete Hanna Center.

The Johnson City squad fell behind early, trailing 19-8 after the first quarter with the deficit growing to 14 points at halftime. East Tennessee State came out of the break outscoring their SoCon counterpart by four, but the Alabama squad closed out strong in the fourth.

None of the Buccaneers starters chalked up more than seven points with both double digit scorers coming off the bench. Guard Carly Hooks recorded a game-high 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Center Jakhyia Davis chalked up 13 points and seven rebounds.

Four Bulldogs recorded at least 10 points, including a team-high 12 from forward Annie Ramil.

The Buccaneers look to snap their two-game skid when they travel Chattanooga.