ETSU’s offense outshines the Citadel for the Buccaneers fourth-straight win

The Bucs reach triple digits for the first time this season in their 112-84 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Citadel came into Saturday’s showdown leading the conference in scoring, but not only did the Bucs’ muzzle the dogs with their top-ranked SoCon defense, Shay’s squad ran away for 112-84 victory Saturday night at Freedom Hall.

The offensive explosion led to five Bucs scoring at least double figures, including three players reaching 20. Junior guard Serrel Smith Jr. tied a game-high with 21 points, shooting 7-9 from the field. Both redshirt freshman Damari Monsanto and redshirt junior guard Ledarrius Brewer chalked up 20 points, while Monsanto nabbed 13 rebounds and Brewer hauled in six.

Junior forward Ty Brewer finished with 18 points and four rebounds, while senior guard David Sloan recorded 10 points and six assists.

The Citadel featured three players that tallied doubled figures, led by the 21 points scored by junior forward Hayden Brown. Senior guard Kaiden Rice racked up 16 points, while sophomore guard Fletcher Abee chipped in 13 points.

East Tennessee looks to keep its winning ways going as the Bucs visit Wofford on Monday.