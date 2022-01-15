ETSU’s offense explodes with Bucs scoring highest total against D1 team

The 88 points are the most scored against a division one opponent this season

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WJHL) – All five ETSU starters scored in double figures as the Buccaneers held off Samford for a 88-85 win Saturday afternoon at the Pete Hanna Center.

The Johnson City squad was led by guard Jordan King, who scored 19 points on 50% shooting from behind the arc. Guard Ledarrius Brewer was also hitting his shots in the Yellowhammer State, making five three-pointers while finishing with 17 points.

The other Brewer Brother, Ty, was also a menace on the blocks with the forward tallying 15 points and nine rebounds. Guard David Sloan chalked up his second double-double in three games with the senior racking up 12 points and 10 assists. Forward Jaden Seymour chipped in 10 points.

BUCS WIN! BUCS WIN! BUCS WIN! @dsloan_4 made one of two at the free throw line and Samford's look for the game-tying three was no good…



ETSU holds on for the 88-85 victory! #DRRE | #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/IW5r8E18JI — ETSU Men's Basketball (@ETSU_MBB) January 15, 2022

Samford also had all five starters score in double figures with both guard Jaden Campbell and forward Logan Dye recording 20 points. The Buccaneers shot 52.5% from the field and 48.1% from behind the arc. The win gave the Buccaneers a 16-1 all-time series lead.

ETSU heads home for three straight beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19 against Mercer.