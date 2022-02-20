Buccaneers second baseman Jared Paladino ties career-high with four hits, sets career-high with six RBI’s

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU baseball team has had no shortage offense in the season-opening series with the Buccaneers hitting double figures in the run column once again in their 12-4 victory Saturday afternoon at Thomas Stadium.

The Buccaneers jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Norse responded with three runs in the fourth. The Johnson City squad then outscored their counterparts 6-1 the rest of the game.

Starting pitcher and the SoCon’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year Colby Stuart looked solid for the Buccaneers with the lefty giving up three runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in five innings of work.

Second baseman Jared Paladino had himself a historic day as the junior tied a career-high with four hits and posted a career-high six RBI’s.

The Bucs had more hits with runners in scoring position (8-for-23) than NKU had at-bats with runners in scoring position (2-for-6).

East Tennessee State looks to bring out the brooms on Sunday with the series finale against the Norse getting underway at 1 p.m.