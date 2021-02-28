ETSU’s late rally against Mercer falls short on senior day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team was down, but never out against SoCon leading Mercer Saturday afternoon, but the Buccaneers comeback attempt came up short in the 76-73 loss at Brooks Gym.

Coach E and her squad were hanging with the Macon team as freshman center Jakhyia Davis and junior forward Shynia Jackson paced the Buccaneers with 12 points. David chipped in 14 rebounds, while Jackson tallied five boards.

– Season-best 10 points for Post on Senior Day

– 3rd double-double of the year for Davis

Mercer features four of the top-six leading scorers in the conference, so it was no surprise that the Bears had four of their five starters reach double figures. Junior guard Amoria Neal-Tysor recorded a game-high 25 points, while senior forward Shannon Titus chipped in 18 points, five assists and five steals.

The Buccaneers kick off their SoCon tournament squaring off against top-seeded Samford on Thursday at noon.