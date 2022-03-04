ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team failed to win the first round Southern Conference game since the Buccaneers joined the conference when the Bucs lost 84-76 in overtime at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville on Friday.

The Buccaneers looked like they were going to advance out of the opening round when freshman guard Mohab Yasser went hard to the rack in transition to get the bucket and the bonus to put ETSU up 69-67 with 14 seconds left.

The Bulldogs were able to get back in the game when fellow guard David Sloan was called for a reach-in foul on the ensuing inbound pass. Bulldogs guard David Maynard knocked down both free throws to send the game into overtime.

The Citadel took over in the extra session, scoring eight of the first ten points to cement their spot in the next round. The Dogs were led by forward Hayden Brown with 27 points and 17 rebounds.

Four of the Buccaneers scored in double figures with Sloan having a team-high 17 points. The Brewer Brothers each scored 14 points with Ty hauling in 10 rebounds and Ledarrius capturing four boards. Guard Jordan King chalked up 11 points with Yasser finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

This loss marked the first time in SoCon Tournament history that the Buccaneers have fell to the Bulldogs (7-1). East Tennessee shot five of 27 from behind the arc (18.5%).

Coach Oliver and his staff lose three players from this years team with 10 Buccaneers on the roster being either freshmen or sophomores.