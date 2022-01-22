ETSU’s late push not enough as Bucs winning streak ends against the Citadel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team stuck with their SoCon counterparts, but the Citadel was able to close out for the 75-73 win Saturday afternoon at Freedom Hall.

The Buccaneers led by two points at the half and the squads traded blows in the final 20 minutes, but the Dogs were able to hold on to snap the Bucs’ two-game winning streak.

The final shot at the buzzer goes wide.@FutureBBall20 finishes with 18 as he eclipses 1,000 career points.



We host UNCG next Wednesday with tip-off set for 7p inside Freedom Hall.#DRRE | #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/iAT1DTUEoI — ETSU Men's Basketball (@ETSU_MBB) January 22, 2022

Guard Ledarrius Brewer finished with a team-high of 20 points. Forward Ty Brewer chipped in 18 points including surpassing 1,000 career points and seven rebounds while guard Jordan King chalked up 16 points, four rebounds and four assists. Guard David Sloan tallied 11 points and five assists.

The Citadel was led by Hayden Brown’s 28 points as this victory gave the Bulldogs their second Southern Conference victory.

The Buccaneers wrap up their three-game homestand with a showdown with UNCG on Wednesday.