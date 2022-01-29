ETSU’s late push falls short as VMI snaps losing streak to Buccaneers

The Johnson City squad won 13-straight games in the series

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team had its 13-game winning streak over VMI snapped Saturday with the Keydets closing out strong for a 83-79 win at Cameron Hall.

The contest featured 11 ties and 17 lead changes with neither team leading by double digits at any point during the game.

Guard Jordan King led the way with a career-high 27 points, connecting on seven of 12 triples. Guard Ledarrius Brewer chipped in 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Guard Mo Yasser led the bench with 11 points and three rebounds.

Four out of the five Keydets starters registered double figures including Trey Bonham, who led the way with 21 points and six rebounds. Guard Honor Huff recorded 18 points with Jake Stephens tallying 17 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

The Buccaneers look to end their three-game losing streak when they to Western Carolina on Wednesday.