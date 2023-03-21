JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After two seasons with the Buccaneers’ basketball squad, junior guard Jordan King has entered his name into the transfer portal, News Channel 11 confirmed on Tuesday.

The move comes about 24 hours after ETSU announced Wake Forest assistant, Brooks Savage, as its new head men’s basketball coach.

King transferred in from Sienna back in 2021 and immediately figured into the Blue and Gold’s lineup. He earned Third Team All-SoCon honors in both seasons in Johnson City.

The Albany, New York native was the Bucs’ leading scorer in 2022-23, averaging 15.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

He was also crowned SoCon Player of the Week back in mid-January following a 42-point performance in a win over The Citadel. The effort ranks tied for third in ETSU single-game history.

Two other ETSU players – Jeremy Gregory and Cameron George – have also entered the transfer portal, per reports.