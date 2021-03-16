ETSU’s first road game presents a good opportunity to bounce back

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU football team hasn’t won a road game since 2018 in which the Buccaneers took down Mercer 21-18, but Saturday’s showdown against the Citadel gives the Johnson City squad an exciting chance to snap the road skid.

If Randy Sanders’ squad wants to muzzle the Dogs on Saturday, the Buccaneers have to clean up their game. In its 17-13 loss to Furman, East Tennessee recorded 13 penalties for 103 yards compared to the Paladins 26 yards on three flags.

The Buccaneers trek to Charleston marks the first road contest of the season, but with SoCon teams having a limited capacity for games, Sanders believes this will be a major positive for his team.

“It’s not like you have to deal with the noise or not as much of a hostile environment or anything like that. But it’s still different playing on the road. Some guys respond really well to it and some don’t. Hopefully these guys will.”

The Citadel is 0-3 on the year and the lone SoCon squad that doesn’t have a win this season in which the Dogs are coming off a 21-14 loss to Western Carolina. The Bulldogs offense is second to last in the conference, averaging 11.6 points per game, while the defense surrenders 28.1 a contest. Sanders is excited for the opportunity to take down the Citadel in front of their home fans this weekend.

“I’ve always personally loved playing on the road. Especially it’s great to play in William Greene Stadium and the home fans and that environment. There’s nothing like going on the road and winning and beating somebody on their own home field.”