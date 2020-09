The Buccaneers took down Cornell in a showdown featuring Overwatch

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee esports team kicked its program off with a bang as the Buccaneers chalked up a victory over Cornell Monday night.

The 22 students who are part of this inaugural esports squad will be competing in Overwatch and League of Legends tournaments over the year, which are hosted by the NACE.

This program isn’t just for fun either with nearly $20,000 in scholarship support being provided to the 14 eligible team members.