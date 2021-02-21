ETSU’s early inning success leads to season-opening victory over NKU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU baseball team chalked up three runs in the first and third innings, which propelled the Buccaneers to a 10-3 victory to open up the season Saturday afternoon at Thomas Field.

Redshirt senior outfielder Ethan Cady got the scoring going with an RBI-double in the top of the first. The Soddy Daisy, Tenn. native went 2-3 with three RBI’s. Another pair of runs came across when sophomore shortstop Ashton King found the gap in right-center in the third. The Knoxville native finished his day going 2-3 with 4 RBI’s.

Sophomore pitcher Hunter Loyd was dealing from the first pitch, giving up just two earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in five and one third innings.

The Buccaneers look for the sweep when they wrap up the series with a doubleheader on Sunday.