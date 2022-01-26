ETSU’s defensive woes doom the Buccaneers down the stretch

The Johnson City squad had one player score more than five points in the second half

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team saw its struggles continue Wednesday night with UNCG pulling away to win 80-76 at Freedom Hall.

The Buccaneers came out of the gates like they were going to get back in the win column, leading by four after the first half. Guards Jordan King and David Sloan exploded in the first half with 18 points and 13 points, respectively.

Wise words from @DesmondOliver2…pretty obvious that he truly cares about his players and this program. @ETSU_MBB pic.twitter.com/FTNnxIMLuQ — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) January 27, 2022

The Spartans started to chip away at the Buccaneers lead by winning the battle on the blocks and finding the gaps in the Buccaneers defense. The North Carolina squad outscored their SoCoun counterparts 15-5 off turnovers while also holding a 34-26 advantage in the paint.

Despite having a quiet first half, guard Ledarrius Brewer carried most of the Buccaneers weight in the second half, scoring 20 points in the final 20. He racked up 22 while King finished with a team-high 23.

The Spartans leaned on guard De’Monte Buckingham for a lot of their production with the graduate senior tallying 25 points and seven rebounds on eight of 11 shooting, including five of seven on three-pointers. Guard Kaleb Hunter chipped in 13 points.

The Buccaneers look to snap the two-game skid when they travel to VMI on Saturday.