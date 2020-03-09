ETSU’s Defense Shines in Sunday Sweep

Sports

The Buccaneers win eight-straight games for the sixth time in program history

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU baseball team wrapped up the East Tennessee Baseball Tournament with a pair of wins as the Buccaneers took down Marist 2-1 and Ohio 6-4 Sunday afternoon at Thomas Stadium.

East Tennessee trailed 1-0 in the sixth inning against Marist before senior second baseman Cade Gilbert drove in two runs with an inside-the-park home run to lift the Buccaneers over the Red Foxes 2-1.

Joe Pennucci and his squad didn’t waste any time against the Bobcats scoring right away in the first then tallying five runs between the third and fifth inning. Ohio battled back by recording two runs in each the eighth and the ninth, but ETSU held off the surging Cats.

East Tennessee hopes to keep its winning streak alive when it visits Tennessee on Tuesday then traveling to UNC-Wilmington for a three-game series.

