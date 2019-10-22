ETSU’s Conference Frustration Continues Another Week

The Bucs hope to chalk up their first conference win when they take on Samford on Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It seems like ETSU’s 2-5 record could look polar opposite if the ball would’ve bounced differently on one or two plays in a handful of games this season.

Three of the Bucs’ five losses were decided by seven points or fewer, which leaves East Tennessee winless in the conference. Head coach Randy Sanders knows it’s not because of lack of effort.

“We’re playing hard, we got to figure how to make the plays to win,” Sanders said. “Last year we were 6-1 in one-score games and I think this year we’re 1-3, we’ve got to figure out how to win those games.”

As the offense is sputtering this season, sitting last in the conference in scoring with 16 points a game, the defense is locking down opposing offenses by holding them to under 25 points a contest. Aside from finding the end zone, the Bucs also know they’ve got to cut down on their errors.

“We have to go out there and we have to put ourselves in a position to win, some teams aren’t really making a lot of mistakes down the stretch and sometimes we make mistakes and it ends up costing us,” redshirt sophomore Quay Holmes said.

Senior defensive lineman Austin Rowan added that age and lack of experience play a factor in this seasons struggles.

“We’ve also got some younger guys on the team, so when you combine those two things and myriad of other things…they’re right there, but not quite there,” Rowan said.

ETSU travels to Samford on Saturday with the contest kicking off at 1 p.m.