ETSU wraps up 1st fall scrimmage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU football continues to shine in the secondary following the first scrimmage of fall camp.

The Bucs wrapped up practice at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on Saturday night around 10 p.m.

The defensive backs turned in a solid performance.

It’s an area of the team that returns some more experienced players for the Bucs, as well as Tyree Robinson, who was a pre-season all-conference selection.

Head Coach Randy Sanders said the secondary is setting the tone early in fall workouts.

“I thought they did some good things and they should be good when you have that many guys with experience returning, I’ve been pleased with what they’ve done,” he said. “They’re setting a good pace for the defense, trying to set a good pace for the team and they showed up tonight, they’re playing like they should, they missed too many tackles, they got to be better tacklers in the run game and get up there and support the run a little bit better sometimes, but they’re playing the pass awfully well.”

We will have more from Head Coach Randy Sanders on Saturday’s scrimmage throughout the week. Stay tuned to News Channel 11 for more.