JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s tennis team continued its winning streak with an exciting 4-3 upset over No. 52 Charlotte Friday afternoon at Dave Mullins Tennis Complex.

The 49ers took the doubles point, but the Buccaneers battled back. Junior Laylo Bakhodirova was dominant like she’s been all year long, winning her singles match in straight sets (6-4, 6-0). That type of success carried over for redshirt-senior Alejandra Morales on court two, taking her match (6-2, 6-2).

The Buccaneers dropped their showdowns on court three and court four, but bounced back in the final two matchups. Junior Yunuen Elizarraras came out on top in her showdown (7-6, 6-2).

The final and deciding point came down to Charlotte’s Emma Wilkins and Buccaneer freshman Daniela Rivera. The Buc won the first set 7-5, but dropped the second 6-3. The third set was a battle, but a serving error clinched the match not only for Rivera, but the Buccaneers.

East Tennessee State looks to build on this momentum when it hosts Samford on Sunday.