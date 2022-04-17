JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s tennis team was riding a five-match win streak and was 6-0 in the conference but those streaks were snapped Saturday after Furman took down the Buccaneers 5-2 at Dave Mullins Complex.

The Paladins, who were the other remaining unbeaten team in the SoCon, took the first point of the day by winning two of the three matchups.

The Buccaneers showed some fight in the singles competition with Emilia Alfaro knotting it up at one with a 6-3, 6-2 win in her contest. Alfaro won all seven of her SoCon matches in straight sets this season.

Furman bounced back by taking the points on Court Three and Court Six. The Paladins were able to clinch the first seed in the conference tournament with Ellie Schoppe taking down Alejandra Morales 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Morales was the lone senior celebrated during Saturday’s senior day celebrations.

The Johnson City squad earned the number two seed in the SoCon Tournament in which they’ll square off against UNCG. The Buccaneers took down the Spartans 7-0 back on April 8. Their tournament contest starts at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.