ETSU women’s tennis dismantles MTSU for second-straight win

The Buccaneers chalked up a 6-2 victory in their home-opener

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WHJL) – After starting the season on a two-match losing streak, the ETSU women’s tennis team picked up their first home win of the season and their second-straight victory with a 6-1 triumph against Middle Tennessee State Saturday afternoon at the Bristol Racquet & Fitness Club.

Senior Andrea Pascual-Larrinaga and freshman Maria Carvajal didn’t allow the Blue Raiders to win a game in the first doubles showdown. ETSU junior Alejandra Morales and freshman Mayya Gorbunova recorded another doubles point with a 6-2 triumph. Sophomore Laylo Bakhodirova and Emilia Alfaro were leading their doubles contest before it got called.

Bakhodirova, Pascual-Larrinaga, Alfaro, Carvajal and sophomore Yunuen Elizarraras all chalked up individual wins.

The Buccaneers take a full tour of Nashville next weekend, taking on Lipscomb on Friday, squaring off against Belmont on Saturday and wrapping up the trip with a showdown against Vanderbilt.