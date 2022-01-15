ETSU women’s struggles continue as the Buccaneers start SoCon play

Guard Courtney Moore was the only Buc to reach double figures in the 66-46 loss

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The rust for the ETSU women’s basketball team showed as the Buccaneers played their first game in 23 days, which resulted in a 66-46 loss to Chattanooga Saturday afternoon in Brooks Gym.

The Buccaneers had one double digit scorer, guard Courtney Moore, who chalked up 13 points. No other Buc had more than eight points.

Final from Brooks…



The Bucs are back in action on Jan. 17 against Mercer at 5 p.m. inside Hawkins Arena.#ETSUTough | #TheExpectation pic.twitter.com/MLcXaT3rgx — ETSU WBB (@ETSU_WBB) January 15, 2022

Chattanooga leaned on Amaria Pugh and Brooke Hampel, who chalked up 18 and 12 points, respectively. The Johnson City squad shot 33.3% from the field, including 26.9% from behind the arc.

East Tennessee State is riding an 11-game losing streak, but hope to snap the skid when the Bucs travel to Mercer on Monday.