ETSU women’s offense sputters against Presbyterian College

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WHJL) – The home-opener for the ETSU women didn’t start or finish how the Buccaneers had hoped with the Johnson City squad dropping to Presbyterian College 68-38 Saturday afternoon at Brooks Gym.

The Blue Hose outscored their SoCon counterpart 23-10 in the opening quarter and these offensive struggles continued the rest of the game with the Buccaneers shooting 14-66 from the field, including 5-31 from behind the arc.

Freshman guard Carly Hooks was the lone double-digit scorer for East Tennessee as the underclassmen chalked up 10 points and three rebounds. Redshirt junior guard Jasmin Sanders scored nine points and seven boards.

Presbyterian College got a lot of its heavy lifting from sophomore forward Tionna Carter (16 pts, 14 reb) and sophomore guard Nyah Willis (12 pts, 8 reb).

The Buccaneers look to get back in the win column when they travel to Davidson on Friday.

