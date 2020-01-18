ETSU women’s hoops loses to Wofford, 76-47

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team dropped its second straight game Saturday afternoon, losing 76-47 to Wofford. The Bucs fall to 6-13 on the year, and 1-3 in conference play.

The Bucs struggled with shooting and turnovers Saturday in Brooks Gym. They gave the ball away 25 times, and shot 19-50 (38%) from the field and 2-12 (16.7%) from three-point-range.

Micah Scheetz recorded her 18th straight game with a double digit scoring total, getting 14 points. Tijuana Kimbro had 10 points and three rebounds, as well.

ETSU heads back on the road next week, starting with a game against Mercer on Thursday. That will be the third straight week having to play two games in three days.

