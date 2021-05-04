ETSU women’s golf is ’embracing the pressure’ of the NCAA tournament

The Buccaneers haven't been to regionals since the 2014 season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s golf team has been to the NCAA tournament before, but the Buccaneers are making their first trip to regionals as SoCon Champions.

The last time the Johnson City squad made the NCAA tournament was in 2014 when they captured the Atlantic Sun title.

Just because the Buccaneers don’t have team experience in the tournament, doesn’t mean the Johnson City squad hasn’t had a taste of the tourney. Senior Tereza Melecka competed in regionals in 2019 after earning All-SoCon honors. She finished 12th at the conference championships, while sliding in at 19th in regionals.

Along with Melecka, this roster features five seniors and head coach Stefanie Shelton mentioned that’s a huge positive going into next week.

“They had that intangible, I think that comes from the maturity of this team. We have a very senior heavy team and they’ve responded to the pressure,” Shelton said. “They’ve embraced the pressure and the nerves and that’s something they’ve done very well.”

Melecka is excited that she gets to share the NCAA tournament with her teammates this season.

Right now we’re going like a team, so it’s going to be a little different. We’re going to enjoy going to nationals. I mean it would be big, it would be big.”