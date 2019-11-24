ETSU Women’s Basketball Drops Fourth-Straight Game

The Buccaneers got out-rebounded 42-27 in the 72-54 loss to UNC-Asheville

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team saw their struggles continue against UNC-Asheville with the Bulldogs cleaning the glass in Saturday’s 72-54 victory at Brooks Gym.

The Buccaneers gave up 27 second chance points to the Dogs, while only chalking up four. Redshirt junior guard Micah Sheetz led the way with 14 points. Sophomore forwards Shynia Jackson and E’Lease Stafford each earned double digit points as well with 11 and 10, respectively.

Bulldogs junior guard Nadiria Evans scored a game-high 24 points with senior guard Zip Scott chipping in 11 points and seven rebounds. Redshirt senior guard Sonora Dengokl scored 10 points as well.

East Tennessee hopes to snap the skid when it travels to Appalachian State on Monday.