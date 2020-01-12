ETSU women win narrow SoCon road game over Western Carolina

Cullowhee, N.C. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team picked up its first road conference win of the season Saturday, beating Western Carolina 62-57. The Bucs improve to 6-11 (1-1 SoCon) on the season.

Kaia Upton led the way for the Bucs, scoring a career-high 17 points and adding six rebounds, five assists and six steals. Shynia Jackson notched 10 points and nine boards as well.

Micah Scheetz has been a consistent offensive threat for this team, but did not have her best night. She did get to 10 points, on 2-13 shooting.

ETSU shut down Western Carolina’s Jewel Smalls, last year’s SoCon Freshman of the Year. Smalls was held to eight points on 3-17 shooting.

ETSU hosts its opening SoCon home contest in Brooks Gym on Thursday, taking on Furman in a 7 p.m. matchup.