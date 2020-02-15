ETSU Women Suffer Third-Straight Loss

Furman picks up its season sweep over the Buccaneers after beating them 67-47

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WJHL) – There was 14 Furman players that recorded at least one minute of playing time in the Paladins 67-47 victory over East Tennessee Saturday afternoon at Timmons Arena.

Two Buccaneers reached double figures with sophomore guard Kaia Upton and senior guard Arielle Harvery each nailing down 10 points.

Redshirt sophomore Milica Manojlovic led the Furman charge with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. There was a trio of Paladins that chalked up 12 points with redshirt junior guard Tierra Hodges, freshman forward Lindsey Taylor and senior guard Le’Jzae Davidson all hitting the mark.

The Buccaneers hope to snap the streak when they host Samford on Thursday at 7 p.m.