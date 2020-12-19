ETSU women narrowly fall to Davidson for fourth-straight stumble

DAVIDSON, N.C. – The ETSU women were battling back and forth all four quarters against Davidson Friday night, but in the end it was the former SoCon team that came away with a 70-64 victory over the Buccaneers at John M. Belk Arena.

The Bucs were led by redshirt junior guard Jasmine Sanders, who racked up a game high 18 points along with seven boards. Freshman center Jakhyia Davis chipped in 10 points and six boards.

The Wildcats featured four players that scored double-digits, led by 17 points from sophomore guard Cameron Tabor. Junior guard Chloe Welch (14 pts,) sophomore forward Adelaide Fuller (13) and senior guard Katie Turner (11) all held their own.

East Tennessee looks to turn it around on Sunday when the Bucs host Appalachian State at 2 p.m.