JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A six-run third inning proved to be the difference between the Bucs and Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, as ETSU held on to defeat The Citadel, 11-10.

The Blue and Gold snagged an early run on a Bryce Hodge RBI groundout in the first inning, however the visitors answered back with three runs in the second to take the lead.

A Cam Norgren long ball cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second inning, but the home run derby continued for the Bulldogs in the third inning. Noah Mitchell and Travis Lott hit back-to-back home runs to push the lead to 5-2.

After plating those six runs in the third, ETSU held an 8-5 lead.

The Citadel battled back, tying the game in the eighth inning on a Wesley Lane RBI single. It was a Cam Norgren RBI double in the bottom half of the inning, however, that put the Bucs up for good.

The two teams sat in a rain delay for nearly two hours before the games was called.

The top five hitters in the ETSU lineup accounted for 12 hits and 7 RBIs on the day. Matt Bollenbacher earned the win for the Bucs, allowing two earned runs on four hits in 2.0 innings of work.

ETSU now awaits their seeding in the upcoming SoCon Tournament, which will be played in Greenville, South Carolina beginning Wednesday, May 25.