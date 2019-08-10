ETSU will play in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational; 2019 Mainland Schedule Announced

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 9, 2019) – The Maui Jim Maui Invitational announced its mainland schedule on Friday, which includes Opening Games and Regional Games across the continental United States.

The ETSU men’s basketball team will travel to Lawrence and take on Kansas inside Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 19. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. This will mark the fourth all-time meeting between ETSU and Kansas and the first since Jan. 4, 1996.

“Kansas has the loudest home atmosphere of any place I have ever coached,” said head coach Steve Forbes. “I have the utmost respect for Coach Self and his program. Our players are excited for the opportunity to play against one of the top programs in the history of college basketball.”

Following the Opening Round games, ETSU will host the Regional Games (mainland games) on Nov. 23-24 inside Freedom Hall. Southern Utah, Charleston Southern and Delaware State will make up the regional games. Below is the schedule of those games:

November 23 – Southern Utah vs. Charleston Southern, 11:30 a.m.

November 23 – ETSU vs. Delaware State, 2 p.m.

November 24 – Delaware State vs. Charleston Southern/Southern Utah, 11:30 a.m.*

November 24 – ETSU vs. Charleston Southern/Southern Utah, 2 p.m.*

* The winner of ETSU-Delaware State will play the winner of Southern Utah-Charleston Southern on November 24.

The Bucs are 2-0 all-time against Delaware State, including an 81-57 win back on Nov. 20, 2017, while ETSU has won four of the six all-time meetings against Charleston Southern. ETSU and Southern Utah have never met.

“Coach (Brooks) Savage works diligently day in and day out to put our schedule together,” said Forbes. “Having the opportunity to host two “mainland” home games in the Maui Invitational gives our fans a weekend in November of back-to-back home basketball games to attend and watch our team play.”