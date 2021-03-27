ETSU weathers the delays and WCU for second-straight victory

ETSU weathers the delays and WCU for second-straight win

Running backs Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors combined to rack up 333 rushing yards in the 24-17 win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU’s showdown against Western Carolina was originally supposed to kickoff at 1 p.m., but weather delays forced Saturday’s home contest to stretch five hours.

The Buccaneers overcame the delays and an early deficit to chalk up a 24-17 victory and their second-straight win.

Redshirt-junior Quay Holmes and junior Jacob Saylors were the focal points of the Bucs offense as the running backs chalked up a combined 333 yards of the teams 350 rushing yards.

Junior quarterback Brock Landis made his first career ETSU start, throwing for 55 yards on eight of 16 attempts. The Georgia native also ran for 34 yards and one score on eight carries.

The Blue Ridge Border Battle trophy is coming back to Johnson City as ETSU defeats Western Carolina, 24-17



The Catamounts leaned on the aerial attack as graduate quarterback Ryan Glover tossed for 168 yards and one touchdown on 14 of 23 attempts. Redshirt senior running back Donnavan Spencer led the backs with 40 yards on 12 carries.

The victory moves the Buccaneers into a tie for second with a 3-1 record. ETSU travels to VMI next Saturday, who’s first in the conference with a 5-0 record.