ETSU unintimidated by Vanderbilt as the Bucs head into the opener

The Commodores took down the Buccaneers 38-0 back in the 2019 season finale

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The last time the ETSU football team took the field against Vanderbilt is a game the Buccaneers would rather forget.

The Johnson City squad lost that showdown 38-0 back in 2019, while the Commodores outgained their Tennessee counterpart 418-105. That was the season finale in which the Buccaneers only had about 50 dressed players.

This Buccaneers squad is a totally different team from two years ago. The Buccaneers return all of their starters with their top-20 tacklers coming back as well. Head coach Randy Sanders knows this is a great opportunity for his team and they’re not going to be intimidated by an SEC foe.

“It’s our first opportunity to play, it’s not about the color of the uniform, it’s not about the name on the back of the jersey, it’s not about the logo on the side of the helmet or anything else, it’s our first opponent, it’s our first opportunity,” Sanders said.

Just like the defense, this offense is dangerous as well with running back Quay Holmes leading the charge. Quarterback Tyler Riddell, offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts, wide receivers Will Huzzie and Juliun Lane-Price and tight end Nate Adkins are slated to make some big contributions as well.

Shorts said he sees a lot of differences between the 2019 showdown and this Saturday’s.

“I feel like we are more prepared and as an offensive line, we look back at that 2019 game and you see that we’re moving the line of scrimmage like we wanted to or that we needed to,” Shorts said.