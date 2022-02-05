ETSU unable to contain Mercer’s offense as Bucs fall to the Bears

Three of Mercer's starters combined to score 69 of the teams 82 total points

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team couldn’t keep pace with Mercer’s offense on Saturday as the Buccaneers fell to the Bears 82-48 at Brooks Gym.

The Buccaneers struggled to find their groove from the floor with the Johnson City squad shooting 34.4 percent, including going four of 21 from three-pointers.

Guard Carly Hooks led the charge for the Buccaneers with 16 points, connecting on seven of her 16 chances. Gate City alum and guard Sarah Thompson chipped in 10 points. Two of the five Buccaneer starters didn’t score a point with five bench players at least chalking up two points.

There was no shortage of offense for the Bears who had three starters score at least 18 points. Guard Amoria Neal-Tysor racked up 29 points, while guard Erin Houpt chipped in 22.

The Buccaneers kick off a four-game road trip on Monday when they travel to Samford.