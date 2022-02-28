The Buccaneers will have to win four games in four days to capture the Southern Conference championship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team is heading into this week’s SoCon tournament with some steam, winning two out of their last three games.

With success coming into the postseason, the last thing head coach Desmond Oliver wants to feel is stressed or tense. The head Buccaneer obviously wants to win the conference tournament, but instead of focusing on winning four games in four days, he wants his team to take it day by day.

“You know, one day at a time, let’s just get better today,” Oliver said. “Take the pressure off, pressure bursts everything. It kills a lot, so we got to take the pressure off all of that and go try and win in practice.”

If there’s any pressure, most likely there’s only going to be six players that feel it. Coach Oliver has trotted out a six-man lineup ever since the Citadel game on February 19, in which they won by 10.

Since then Coach Oliver has leaned on guards David Sloan, Jordan King, Ledarrius Brewer and Mohab Yasser, along with forwards Ty Brewer and Jaden Seymour.

Oliver has experience with this tight of a bench heading into a conference tournament. Back in 2008 when Oliver was an assistant with Georgia, the Bulldogs were tied for the worst record in the SEC heading into the conference tournament. During the postseason event, the Bulldogs captured the conference crown by playing with a six-man rotation.

“It was the same mindset. We had a tough year, we were last place in the league. We had a depleted roster, guys quitting the team and it was just about finishing the right way,” Oliver said.

The Buccaneers look to find that same type of success on Friday when they take on the Citadel at 5 p.m. on Friday.