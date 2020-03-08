ETSU Takes Down WCU for a Spot in the SoCon Finals

The Buccaneers advance to the championship game with a 97-75 victory

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team punched its ticket to the conference tournament finals after taking down Western Carolina 97-75 Sunday afternoon at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

Sophomore guard Daivien Williamson led the Buccaneers for the second-straight game with 20 points. Four other Buccaneers scored in double figures with senior guard Tray Boyd III (18), junior guard Bo Hodges (13), senior guard Isaiah Tisdale (13) and senior center Lucas N’Guessan (12) all finishing with a solid stat line.

The Buccaneers face the winner of the Wofford-Chattanooga showdown.

