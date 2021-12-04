ETSU tabs former assistant David Lilly new men’s soccer coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A familiar face is taking over a familiar program with former East Tennessee men’s soccer assistant David Lilly being named the new head coach of the program on Friday.

Lilly served on the Buccaneers bench from 2010-17 with the native of Scotland acting as Milligan’s head coach the past four seasons. During his Buffs tenure, Lilly finished with a 42-26-3 overall record with back-to-back appearances in the NAIA National Tournament. He was named the 2020 Appalachian Athletic Coach of the Year.

He saw plenty of success in his first stint in Johnson City with a record of 81-49-27 during eight seasons. The Buccaneers made three trips to the NCAA Tournament along with finishing with the programs winningest season at 15-6 in 2010.

East Tennessee State won the 2010 and 2013 Atlantic Sun Tournaments, while also producing 38 all-conference honors, two Player of the Year winners and two Goalkeeper of the Year winners. Lilly’s ready to get this program back to that level of success.

“I need to do some research, we’re going to have to get to know the guys on a personal level and we’re going to have to look at the film from last year,” Lilly said. “There’s really high standards on the program and I’m looking to build on the foundation for that.”

“It might not happen over night, but we’re certainly going take it one day at a time, get one percent better every day and we’re going to build back up and compete at the top of the league again.”