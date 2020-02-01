ETSU Sweeps UNCG for the First Time Since 2015-16

Senior guard Tray Boyd III chalks up a career high 30 points in the 82-65 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State senior guard Tray Boyd III was lights out from the field, scoring a career-high 30 points in the Buccaneers 82-65 victory over UNCG Saturday afternoon at Freedom Hall.

Boyd was one of three Bucs that eclipsed double digits. The other two were junior guard Bo Hodges (14) and senior center Lucas N’Guessan (12).

The Spartans leaned heavily on junior guard Isaiah Miller who chalked up 18 points and four steals. Freshman guard Keyshaun Langley chipped in 14 points.

This was the first time the Buccaneers secured the season sweep against the Spartans since the 2015-16 season.

Steve Forbes and his squad look to continue their momentum when they travel to Chattanooga on Wednesday.