ETSU super-fan John Davison adds an extra flair to basketball games

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team is having a historic season, and Freedom Hall has the highest attendance rate in the Southern Conference.

“It’s just a great venue for college basketball, it’s a really high level team,” ETSU super-fan John Davison said.

6,149 fans.

But if you listen closely, in Section 19, you’ll find one fan that sticks out among the rest.

“Vonnie Patterson, woo, Vonnie Patterson, woo,” the crowd chants.

John Davison sticks out with his ‘Woo Chant.’

“I enjoy the ‘woo chant,’ that’s what we call it so it’s fun,” ETSU grad student Christian Coger said.

“Yeah we gotta go ‘woo,'” ETSU student Ethan Harmon said.

A chant he got everyone around him to join in on.

“It’s grown, and that when somebody starts it kinda just keeps going, it’s hard to signal because of the noise but it just grows,” Davison said.

“Say Tray Boyd shoots a shot and makes it he’ll say ‘Tray Boyd’ and everybody will go ‘woo’ and then ‘Tray Boyd,’ ‘woo,'” Coger said.

It hasn’t quite spread through the entire crowd, but it’s getting there.

“Oh yeah, I definitely hear his chants usually any player that scores or does something good he starts chanting and we just join in on the woos that he tries to give out,” Harmon said.

But what’s interesting here, is Davison just recently became an ETSU fans.

“I was not, I grew up in Maryland, I went to Maryland Terrapin games growing up and so when I moved here I went to graduate school here and so it was just a natural progression,” Davison said.

He got his degree in counseling, and now…

“I’m a professor at Northeast State (Community College), I teach psychology,” Davison said.

Well, he has a nice icebreaker to tell his students on the first day of class.

“They think it’s funny and fun, I just tell them I come and lead cheers and I support the guys and just have a fun time with it,” Davison said.

He’s started a trend, and his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“It’s nice to see all kinds of people and all walks of life join in and build this tradition together, it’s kinda cool,” Coger said.