ETSU Stumbles Late Against Cleveland State, Falling 62-54

Micah Scheetz paces the Buccaneers with 18 points in the first meeting between the programs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU struggled down the stretch in its first meeting with Cleveland State, getting outscored 19-11 in the fourth quarter during the Buccaneers 62-54 loss Sunday afternoon at Brooks Gym.

It was another good game for redshirt junior guard Micah Scheetz, who racked up 18 points and seven rebounds. This is the ninth-straight game the Knoxville native found double figures and the sixth time she led the Buccaneers in scoring.

Scheetz got some help from junior center Tijuana Kimbro, who chalked up 10 points and a team-high eight boards. Sophomore guard Kaia Upton also chipped in five points, six rebounds and six assists.

Vikings senior guard Mariah Miller led the charge with 22 points and eight rebounds, while junior guard Mariah White tallied 16 points and four steals.

The Buccaneers kick off a two-game road trip when they head to Troy for a Wednesday showdown then battle Georgia Tech on Sunday.