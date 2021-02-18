ETSU stumbles down the stretch against Mercer for second-straight loss

The Bears had four starters score in double figures as they shot 55.3% from the field in the 71-64 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee men’s basketball team dug themselves out of an early hole against Mercer, but the Bears eventually pulled away from the Buccaneers to win 71-64 Wednesday night at Freedom Hall.

Redshirt junior guard Ledarrius Brewer and junior guard Serrel Smith Jr. tied for the team lead with 16 points. Senior guard David Sloan chipped in 10 points with six assists. The seven-point loss to Mercer marks ETSU’s fifth loss in seven games.

Prior to Wednesday’s showdown, the Johnson City squad took down the Bears in 12 of their last 13 meetings.

Redshirt junior Felipe Haase led the charge for Mercer with 19 points and eight rebounds, going 7-8 from the field. Junior guard Leon Ayers III tallied 13 points, while both redshirt sophomore Neftali Alvarez and redshirt senior guard Ross Cummings recorded 10 points each.

The Buccaneers hope to snap their two-game skid when they travel to Samford on Saturday.