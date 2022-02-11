SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Feb. 10, 2022) – Senior southpaw Colby Stuart (Elon, N.C.) was named the Southern Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year as voted by the coaches across the conference, the SoCon announced Thursday afternoon. ETSU is picked to finish fourth in the coaches poll and fifth in the media poll.

Stuart, a First-Team All-SoCon selection at the end of last season, finished the season with a 6-1 record with a 3.22 ERA in, good for fourth in the conference, and 73 strikeouts, sixth in the conference, in 86.2 innings pitched.