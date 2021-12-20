ETSU struggles to find rhythm at Rocky Top as Bucs fall to Vols

Tennessee featured six players that reached double figures, including four off the bench

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee flexed its muscles right from the tip with the Vols showing why they’re the seventh-ranked team as they rolled for a 112-58 win Monday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Kellie Harper and her squad outmatched their in-state counterparts in every aspect of the game. The Volunteers shot 53% from the field, compared to the Buccaneers’ 30.6. Big Orange also outrebounded the Blue and Gold 61-27, including 26-8 on the offensive glass.

Final from Knoxville…



Jakhyia Davis leads the Bucs with 17 points and eight rebounds



Bucs return home to host St. Bonaventure Thursday at Noon #TheExpectation | #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/1l1KpcdlJP — ETSU WBB (@ETSU_WBB) December 21, 2021

Center Jakhyia Davis was successful in her homecoming as the Knoxville native chalked up 17 points and eight rebounds, but she was the only starting Buccaneer to score double digits. Guard Aaliyah Vananda scored 12 points.

Tennessee had six players reach double figures, including four that came off the bench. Guard Sara Puckett racked up 19 with center Tamari Key nailing down 16 points and seven rebounds. Forward Keyen Green chipped in 13 points, while Kaiya Wynn tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds.

East Tennessee State looks to snap its nine-game losing streak when the Buccaneers host St. Bonaventure on Thursday while the Volunteers don’t have a game until next Monday when they host Chattanooga.