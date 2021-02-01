ETSU struggles to find a rhythm against a tenacious Wofford squad

The Terriers shot 51% from the field as they move into first place in the SoCon standings with a 67-62 win

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) – Redshirt freshman forward Damari Monsanto continued to shine for ETSU Monday night, recording 24 points and eight rebounds, but that wasn’t enough as the Terriers pulled away to win 67-62 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Wofford had three players chalked up double digits, led by senior guard Storm Murphy, who racked up 19 points. Senior guard Tray Hollowell and freshman guard Max Klesmit scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The victory gives the top spot in the conference to Wofford as the Terriers sport a 8-2 record, while the Buccaneers move to 7-2. ETSU looks to bounce back when they travel to Mercer on Wednesday.