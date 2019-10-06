ETSU Struggles Against Wofford’s Ground Game, QB Newman

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The ETSU defense played uncharacteristic against SoCon rival Wofford, who chalked up 464 yards of total offense in the Bucs’ 35-17 loss Saturday afternoon.

Terriers quarterback Joe Newman ran all over the Buccaneers defense, tallying 185 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. Head coach Randy Sanders said his team couldn’t get anything going on both sides of the ball.

“We did a pretty good job helping them on both sides, offensively, we didn’t act. On the first two possessions and defensively we can’t slow them down or stop them, so it’s pretty easy to see why they’re getting a whole lot,” Sanders said. “Special teams did a nice job, but that was the only segment that played well from beginning to end.”

East Tennessee heads into their bye and looks to snap a two-game skid as the Bucs travel to Chattanooga in two weeks.