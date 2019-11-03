ETSU Still Searching For First Conference Win

The Buccaneers earned 428 total yards in their 31-27 loss to the Bulldogs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Once again ETSU narrowly fell in a conference showdown, dropping 31-27 to the Citadel at homecoming Saturday to stay winless in the conference.

The Bucs held a 27-17 lead in the final quarter, but the Dogs rattled off 14 unanswered points to put the Buccaneers in a bind.

East Tennessee State gave themselves a good chance by getting in the redzone with under two minutes to play, but came up short on fourth down when Nate Adkins caught Trey Mitchell’s pass on the one-yard line.

Despite his team dropping this contest, head coach Randy Sanders was pleased with his teams efforts.

“You cant ask for anymore from a group of young men than what these guys came out and what they did today,” Sanders said. “We were shorthanded, we got guys beat up, banged up, bruised up. Guys we didn’t know if they could play that played, guys that didn’t play, but it’s amazing how the true character and integrity shows up.”

The Buccaneers are hoping for their first SoCon victory of the season when they travel to Western Carolina next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.