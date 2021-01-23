ETSU stays winless in the SoCon despite valiant effort against UNCG

Sluggish start dooms the Buccaneers in three-point loss to the Spartans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team was down, but never out in Friday’s showdown against UNCG.

The Buccaneers outscored the Spartans 23-14 in the fourth, but the early deficit was too much to handle as Coach E and her squad dropped 56-53 to stay winless in the conference.

Leading the charge for the Johnson City team was freshman guard Carly Hooks, who chalked up 12 points, three rebounds and three steals. Both junior guard E’Lease Stafford and redshirt junior guard Jasmine Sanders chalked up 10 points.

UNCG had a pair of players lead the squad with 12 points with redshirt senior guard Tori Powell and senior Pernilla Sorensen each chipping in that amount. Senior guard Cece Crudup recorded 10 points and five rebounds.

The Buccaneers will look to avenge this loss when they battle the Spartans on Sunday.