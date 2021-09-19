ETSU starts the season 3-0 with blowout win against Delaware State

The Buccaneers chalked up 309 rushing yards in the 38-6 win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU football started the season 3-0 for just the ninth time in program history with a 38-6 victory over Delaware State Saturday night at William B. Greene Stadium.

Once again it was the Buccaneers ground game that was doing heavy lifting with the rushing attack chalking up 309 yards. Running back Quay Holmes led the charge with 157 yards and two touchdowns with Jacob Saylors racking up 109 yards and a pair of scores.

Quarterback Tyler Riddell had another solid outing with 140 yards and one touchdown on nine of 19 attempts.

The defense was suffocating tonight, holding the Hornets to 175 total yards, including just 67 yards on 34 attempts. Linebacker Jalen Porter was a menace for the Buccaneers with six-and-a-half tackles, including four sacks.

The Buccaneers kickoff conference play when they travel to Samford next Saturday.