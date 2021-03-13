ETSU sputters in the second half as Furman hands Bucs first loss

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a tale of two halves for the ETSU football team as the Buccaneers led Furman 10-0 at the break, but the Paladins stormed back to score 17 unanswered points to capture the 17-13 victory Saturday afternoon at Greene Stadium.
Redshirt-junior running back Quay Holmes put the Buccaneers on the board with a 20 yard run in the first quarter, but after the touchdown, the back was pretty quiet as he finished with 67 yards on 18 carries.
ETSU went into halftime with a 10-point lead, but Furman came out ready to fight. The Paladins came back in last week’s showdown against Samford to win 44-37 in overtime. The South Carolina squad scored on back-to-back possessions with a pair of touchdown runs from senior running back Devin Wynn. The Greensboro, Georgia native finished with 113 yards and two touchdowns.
Both passing attacks were contained as redshirt-freshman quarterback Tyler Riddell tossed for 207 yards and an interception, while Furman’s redshirt-sophomore quarterback Hamp Sisson chalked up 120 yards and a pick.
The Buccaneers will try to bounce back when they travel to the Citadel next week.