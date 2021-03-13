ETSU sputters in the second half as Furman hands Bucs first loss

The Paladins were contained to 96 total yards in the first half, but finished with 292 in the 17-13 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a tale of two halves for the ETSU football team as the Buccaneers led Furman 10-0 at the break, but the Paladins stormed back to score 17 unanswered points to capture the 17-13 victory Saturday afternoon at Greene Stadium.

Redshirt-junior running back Quay Holmes put the Buccaneers on the board with a 20 yard run in the first quarter, but after the touchdown, the back was pretty quiet as he finished with 67 yards on 18 carries.

The Bucs fall to the Paladins, 17-13.



ETSU travels to The Citadel next week. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/J10ywVikP0 — ETSU Football (@ETSUFootball) March 13, 2021

ETSU went into halftime with a 10-point lead, but Furman came out ready to fight. The Paladins came back in last week’s showdown against Samford to win 44-37 in overtime. The South Carolina squad scored on back-to-back possessions with a pair of touchdown runs from senior running back Devin Wynn. The Greensboro, Georgia native finished with 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Both passing attacks were contained as redshirt-freshman quarterback Tyler Riddell tossed for 207 yards and an interception, while Furman’s redshirt-sophomore quarterback Hamp Sisson chalked up 120 yards and a pick.

The Buccaneers will try to bounce back when they travel to the Citadel next week.